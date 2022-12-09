Top US Counterterrorism Expert To Visit India For Key Meet

A top American counterterrorism official is set to visit New Delhi for the US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group's annual meeting next week that will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, the State Department said on Thursday.

In New Delhi, Betts will lead the US delegation at the annual US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group on December 12-13.

The Joint Working Group will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

In Japan, Acting Coordinator Betts participated in trilateral counterterrorism discussions on December 8 with senior government officials from Australia and Japan.

These discussions focused on the current terrorism landscape, including persistent threats in the Indo-Pacific.

In Manila on December 9, Betts will meet with senior Philippine officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Anti-Terrorism Council to discuss ongoing counterterrorism cooperation and the US-Philippine security partnership. assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

