Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Top US Counterterrorism Expert To Visit India For Key Meet

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, US State Department said.

India US flags
India-US meeting on counter-terrorism.(Representational image) Photo: AP/Alex Brandon

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:14 pm

A top American counterterrorism official is set to visit New Delhi for the US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group's annual meeting next week that will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, the State Department said on Thursday.

In New Delhi, Betts will lead the US delegation at the annual US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group on December 12-13.  

The Joint Working Group will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

In Japan, Acting Coordinator Betts participated in trilateral counterterrorism discussions on December 8 with senior government officials from Australia and Japan.  

These discussions focused on the current terrorism landscape, including persistent threats in the Indo-Pacific.

In Manila on December 9, Betts will meet with senior Philippine officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Anti-Terrorism Council to discuss ongoing counterterrorism cooperation and the US-Philippine security partnership. assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships. 
 

Tags

International India US Terrorism Counter-Terrorism Timothy Betts Japan Phillippines US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group New Delhi Australia Indo-Pacific Region
