Thai Politician Slaps Female Journalist On Camera, Sparks Outrage | Video

A Thai politician's actions have sparked widespread outrage after he slapped a female journalist who asked him a question while he was walking down a corridor in Bangkok last week.
Prawit Wongsuwon, a retired general and former deputy prime minister, was approached by Duangthip Yiamphop, a reporter for the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, who asked him about the prime ministerial vote. “Have you watched the prime ministerial vote?” she asked in Thai.
However, instead of answering the question, Prawit raised his hand and slapped her on the head several times before walking away and driving off in his vehicle.
The incident, which was captured on video, has led to calls for a parliamentary ethics inquiry into Prawit's behaviour.
The Thai Public Broadcasting Service has condemned Prawit's actions, saying they were an act of intimidation that affected journalists' sense of safety.
“The journalist’s questions were presented with polite language and demeanour, addressing topics relevant to the interview,” the company said. “Being physically assaulted by the news source in this manner is unacceptable.”
The Thai Broadcast Journalists Association said in a statement that Prawit’s team had defended him, saying that he had hit her as a joke on the basis of his longstanding familiarity with Duangthip, The New York Times reported.
The association, however, rejected that explanation, stating that the video showed “anger and intimidation” in his expression.