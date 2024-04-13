Sydney Mall Terror Attack: Several Killed, Many Evacuated After Stabbing And Gunshot; Police In Action

Many people have been killed in a stabbing and shooting spree inside a popular shopping mall in Sydney on Saturday afternoon, reported the local media. Following reports of stabbing and gunshots, hundreds have been evacuated from Westfield Bondi Junction near Bondi Beach.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, several others were critically injured while one of them was shot at. It was unclear whether the shot was fatal or not.
Police said an operation was under way but did not provide further details.
The area has been evacuated and there are pictures of ambulances and police vehicles at the scene on social media.