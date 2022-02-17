Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sudan police say 10 killed in collision between 2 buses

The crash took place in the town of Bara in the North Kordofan Province on a highway linking the capital of Khartoum with the Darfur region, police said in a statement.

Sudan police say 10 killed in collision between 2 buses
sudan incident

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 8:52 am

A collision between two passenger buses killed 10 people Wednesday in central Sudan, police said.


The crash took place in the town of Bara in the North Kordofan Province on a highway linking the capital of Khartoum with the Darfur region, police said in a statement. It said at least 30 others were injured, some of them critically. It said one of the buses overturned and blamed excessive speeding for the accident.

Images circulating online showed the two buses crumpled and one of them overturned by the roadside. Passengers and their luggage were scattered around them.

Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Automobile accidents killed around 11,500 people in Sudan in 2019, the latest data available, according to the World Bank.


In May 2020, a fiery head-on collision between a truck packed with passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left more than 20 injured on a highway in Darfur.

With PTI inputs

Tags

International Passengers Killed Bus Accident Bus Incident Poor Traffic Laws Frequent Accidents Sudan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine

COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine

Plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway

Florida high-speed rail deaths rise to 57 in 5 years

Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 58

Austria To Drop Most COVID Restrictions On March 5

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti