Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

'Stupid Son Of A B***h': Joe Biden Loses Cool At Fox News Reporter

US President Joe Biden responded to a journalist’s question about inflation by calling him a vulgarity.

'Stupid Son Of A B***h': Joe Biden Loses Cool At Fox News Reporter
US President Joe Biden. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 1:07 pm

President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focussed on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden's remarks.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president's public approval. Doocy's network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out, "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

Biden responded with sarcasm, "It's a great asset -- more inflation." Then he shook his head and added, "What a stupid son of a bitch."

His comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him. Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking, "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focussed on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm, "You always ask me the nicest questions."

"I have a whole binder full," the reporter answered.

"I know you do," Biden said. "None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away."
 

Tags

International Joe Biden Journalist Reporter Vulgarity White House USA
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Study Abroad: How To Write A Good Letter Of Reference?

Study Abroad: How To Write A Good Letter Of Reference?

North Korea Tested Cruise Missiles: South Korean Officials

Why Has War In Yemen Reached To The Emirates?

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US Orders 8,500 Troops To Be On High Alert

Can Omicron-Specific Vaccines Help Control Covid-19? There's One Problem

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies