Spanish Woman Believed To Be World's Oldest Person Dies At 117

Branyas was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907, before her family returned to Spain when she was young. At the time of her death she was living in a nursing home in Catalan town of Olot. Photo: X/@triffic_stuff_

Branyas was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907, before her family returned to Spain when she was young. At the time of her death she was living in a nursing home in Catalan town of Olot. Photo: X/@triffic_stuff_