International

South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples

The top court struck down a government appeal and stated that same-sex couples are entitled to the same health insurance benefits as heterosexual couples.

south korea supreme court lgbtq ruling same sex couples
South Korea Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of State Benefits For Same-Sex Couples | Photo: AP
info_icon

In a landmark ruling for the LGBTQ community in South Korea, the Supreme Court has upheld a ruling which grants state insurance benefits to same-sex couples. The top court struck down a government appeal and stated that same-sex couples are entitled to the same health insurance benefits as heterosexual couples.

Welcoming the ruling, Amnesty International said - "The Court has taken a significant step towards dismantling systemic discrimination and ensuring inclusivity for all."

During the hearing on Thursday, the South Korean Supreme Court upheld a ruling made by the Seoul High Court last year which called for the benefits of the National Insurance Service should be extended to a same-sex couple as well.

In the High Court ruling, the Insurance service was ordered to provide equal spousal coverage to So Sung-wook and Kim Yong-min - a gay couple who filed a suit in 2021 alleging that the state agency had cancelled their spousal benefits.

During the hearing today, Chief Justice of South Korea Jo Hee-de stated that denying same-sex couples benefits amounts to discrimination based on sexual orientation.

"It is an act of discrimination that violates human dignity and value, the right to pursue happiness, freedom of privacy and the right to equality before the law, and the degree of violation is serious," stated the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court's ruling is one of the major steps towards legal recognition of same-sex couples in South Korea. Lawyers and activists have stated that the top court's ruling will also help increase the visibility of same-sex couples in the Asian country.

Despite this win, its a long road to complete legal recognition for same-sex couples in South Korea. The recent rulings in favour of same-sex marriages in Taiwan and Thailand are expected to make their ripples in Seoul as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Kick-Off Post James Anderson Era At Trent Bridge
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: July 18, 2024
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  3. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  4. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; Alert In South States
  5. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  3. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  4. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  5. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  2. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  3. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
  5. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Sumit Nagal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op