South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples

In a landmark ruling for the LGBTQ community in South Korea, the Supreme Court has upheld a ruling which grants state insurance benefits to same-sex couples. The top court struck down a government appeal and stated that same-sex couples are entitled to the same health insurance benefits as heterosexual couples.
Welcoming the ruling, Amnesty International said - "The Court has taken a significant step towards dismantling systemic discrimination and ensuring inclusivity for all."
During the hearing on Thursday, the South Korean Supreme Court upheld a ruling made by the Seoul High Court last year which called for the benefits of the National Insurance Service should be extended to a same-sex couple as well.
In the High Court ruling, the Insurance service was ordered to provide equal spousal coverage to So Sung-wook and Kim Yong-min - a gay couple who filed a suit in 2021 alleging that the state agency had cancelled their spousal benefits.
During the hearing today, Chief Justice of South Korea Jo Hee-de stated that denying same-sex couples benefits amounts to discrimination based on sexual orientation.
"It is an act of discrimination that violates human dignity and value, the right to pursue happiness, freedom of privacy and the right to equality before the law, and the degree of violation is serious," stated the Chief Justice.
The Supreme Court's ruling is one of the major steps towards legal recognition of same-sex couples in South Korea. Lawyers and activists have stated that the top court's ruling will also help increase the visibility of same-sex couples in the Asian country.
Despite this win, its a long road to complete legal recognition for same-sex couples in South Korea. The recent rulings in favour of same-sex marriages in Taiwan and Thailand are expected to make their ripples in Seoul as well.