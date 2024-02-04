Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary

President Joe Biden easily won South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, clinching a state he pushed to lead off his party’s nominating process after it revived his then-struggling White House bid four years ago.

Biden defeated the other long-shot Democrats on South Carolina’s ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson. His reelection campaign invested heavily in driving up turnout in what it saw as a test drive of its efforts to mobilise Black voters, a key Democratic bloc central to Biden’s chances in a likely November rematch against former President Donald Trump.