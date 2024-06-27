International

Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino

Many social media reports suggested the man died, however, industry insiders have confirmed that the man is alive and still recovering in the hospital.

Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Jackpot
A man has collapsed after winning a jackpot of $4m ($33.87 crore) at the Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore, according to a viral video circulating on social media.

While the date of the incident is not clear, the brief video shows people surrounding the man, some of them visibly panicking. A woman, who was reportedly accompanying the man, can be seen pleading for help from the staff and onlookers. As the video progresses, one can see a staff helping the man.

Watch the video here:

According to news.com.au, the incident happened at the Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore on June 22. The unnamed man, a regular visitor to the casino, was left overjoyed after he won the life-changing amount. As he was celebrating and punching the air in sheer joy., he suddenly fell to the ground having a cardiac arrest. 

Meanwhile, many social media reports suggested the man died, however, industry insiders have confirmed that the man is alive and still recovering in the hospital. According to casino.org, the man was revived in the casino and taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the casino has condemned the false reporting, highlighting the distress it has caused the man's family. ''Unfortunately, the fake news has spread, and the video still circulating online is causing some distress to the guest's family,'' he said. Some sources have also disputed the amount that the gambler won, however, there is no official clarification of it yet. 

