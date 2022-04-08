Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

According to Britain, more than 1,200 Russian individuals and businesses have been sanctioned since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, including 76 oligarchs and 16 banks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson File Photo

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:26 pm

Britain has added two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin to its sanctions list, following similar moves by the US and the European Union.

The government said Friday it is imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, as well as Yekaterina Vinokurova, daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Britain says it has sanctioned more than 1,200 Russian individuals and businesses since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, including 76 oligarchs and 16 banks.

It says Western nations have collectively frozen 275 billion pounds ($360 billion), amounting to 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves. 

