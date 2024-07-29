Russia Train Derailment: 2 Dead As Passenger Train Derails After Collision With Truck; Over 100 Injured

A passenger train derailed in Southern Russia on Monday after colliding with a truck. As per the latest update, two people have been killed and over 100 are feared to have been injured.
As per Russian Railways, the train was travelling through the Volgograd region when it collided with a truck driving through the railroad crossing.
As per a report by The Moscow Times, at least eight coaches have been derailed and dozens of people are injured.
As per state-run news agency TASS, over 100 people have been injured due to the collision and derailment and two have been confirmed dead.
Relief teams and repair trains were have been dispatched to the scene and service on the railway line impacted has been halted until further notice.
As per law enforcement officials, over 800 people were on board the train travelling from Kazan in the Russian Volga republic of Tatarstan to Adler on Russia’s Black Sea coast.
This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as and when available