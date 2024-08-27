Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points

Russia launched a major assault on Ukraine on Monday, reportedly firing over 100 missiles and a similar number of drones and resulting in four deaths, more than a dozen injuries, and damage to energy facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks as “vile.” The intense bombardment began around midnight and continued through daybreak, marking Russia’s most significant offensive in weeks.
Russia Launches Continuous Attacks On Ukraine | Top Points
The Ukrainian air force reported that Russian drones targeted eastern, northern, southern, and central regions, followed by cruise and ballistic missiles.
President Zelenskyy condemned the attack as “vile,” affecting critical civilian infrastructure from Kharkiv to Kyiv, Odesa, and the west.
According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions were heard in Kyiv, disrupting power and water supplies.
Prime Minister Shmyhal said Russia used drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles against 15 Ukrainian regions.
The energy infrastructure was heavily damaged, leading to emergency power cuts by Ukrenergo.
Shmyhal urged allies to provide long-range weapons and permission to target Russian launch sites, stressing the need to end the shelling and make Russia accountable.