Renowned Indian-origin Doctor Shot Dead In US

A renowned Indian-origin doctor has been shot dead in US’ Tuscaloosa. The victim has been identified as Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, who died on the spot after being shot in the city of Alabama on Friday, reports said.
The slain is said to be a renowned name in US who has run several hospitals in the country.
Dr Ramesh, originally hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. He had graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Sri Venkateswara Medical College in 1986, according to his Wedmd page.
Reportedly, the slain doctor was one of the founders and medical director of a group of local medical officers operating as the Crimson Network.
"As many are aware at this moment, we have been informed of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty's passing. The Peramsetty family ask for us to give them privacy as they grieve his passing. They have received abundant outpouring of love and faith. We will continue to honor him as he would want us to do. Thank you for your understanding," the Crimson Care Network Team said in a Facebook post.
The Crimson Care Network said its team "is prepared to make more statements within the next few days."
Dr Ramesh contributions in US: A street in Tuscaloosa was named after him due to his significant contributions in the medical profession. He reportedly also did extensive work during the Covid-19 pandemic and also received awards for the same.
He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters and all are settled in the US, as per reports.
He donated Rs 14 lakh to Menakuru High School in Andhra Pradesh where he studied and also for the construction of a Sai temple in his village, according to reports.