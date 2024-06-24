International

Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas

The slain has been identified as a 32-year-old Indian-origin man Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

PTI
US Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An Indian-origin man was killed in the US state of Texas, the officials said on Monday. The slain has been identified as a 32-year-old Indian-origin man Dasari Gopikrishna.

He was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store. Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, came to the US only eight months ago.

Indian Man Shot Dead In US - Pexels
Indian-Origin Man Fatally Shot By San Antonio Police After Alleged Assault In US

BY Outlook International Desk

The incident is said to have occurred at a gas station convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas on June 21.

As per news agency PTI, Consul General D C Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event said that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas as previously reported by various sources.

Crime Scene (Representative Image) - null
Indian-Origin Sikh Figure And Son Fatally Shot In Canada's Edmonton Gang Violence

BY Outlook Web Desk

Expressing condolences to Gopikrishna's family, Manjunath said, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian national Gopi Krishna Dasari in a robbery shooting incident at Pleasant Grove, Dallas, TX, and are in touch with local family members."

The Consulate, along with support from Indian associations, is providing all possible assistance to facilitate the repatriation of Gopikrishna's body to India following local formalities, including autopsy and death certificates.

The above report said Gopikrishna sustained critical injuries during the robbery and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

The incident has deeply affected the Indian community in Dallas and surrounding areas. Gopikrishna is survived by his wife and son.

