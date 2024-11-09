International

Qatar To Suspend Mediation Efforts On Israel's War On Gaza Until...

The announcement comes after growing frustration with the lack of progress on a cease-fire deal.

Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel. However, Qatar is highly likely to return to the efforts if both sides show “serious political willingness” to reach a deal on the war in Gaza, according to one official.

A diplomatic source briefed on the matter said both Israel and Hamas, along with the United States, were informed after the decision was made. The source added that “as a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose” in Qatar.

