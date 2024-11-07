West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law

Israeli Parliament Passes Deportation Law: Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has passed a law allowing the government to deport relatives of individuals deemed "terrorists," even if they are Israeli citizens. The law, sponsored by Hanoch Milwidsky, grants the interior minister the power to deport first-degree relatives who knew about or supported an attack.

UN Warns Of ‘Critical Point’ In Lebanon War: The United Nations reported that Israel's attacks on Lebanon have displaced almost 873,000 people, mostly women. "The ongoing conflict in Lebanon has reached a critical point, with over 3,000 deaths recorded since 8 October 2023 – 58 percent more than the 1,900 fatalities during the 2006 conflict," the UN added.

"Additionally, an estimated 1.3 million people have been displaced, both within Lebanon and into neighbouring countries, 33 percent more than the number of people displaced in 2006."