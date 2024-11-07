International

West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 43,391 Palestinians and injured 102,347. In Lebanon, at least 3,050 people have been killed and 13,658 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war began. Here is the latest.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Rescue workers search for victims in a rubble of a destroyed building in Lebanon
Rescue workers search for victims in a rubble of a destroyed building in Lebanon | Photo: AP
info_icon

As West Asia continues to be a hotspot of violence, intense Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed at least 40 people and over 50 were injured in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Baalbek city.

Central and northern Gaza also continued to bear the brunt of Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours, with a strike on a house in northern Beit Lahiya killing at least 15 people. Meanwhile, Egypt has joined Turkey's call, backed by dozens of countries, urging the UN to halt arms deliveries to Israel

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 43,391 Palestinians and injured 102,347. In Lebanon, at least 3,050 people have been killed and 13,658 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war began.

A Palestinian boy at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. - Credit: Getty Images
The Children Of An Endless War | Photo Story

BY Outlook Web Desk

Here are the latest updates from West Asia:

  • Israeli Parliament Passes Deportation Law: Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has passed a law allowing the government to deport relatives of individuals deemed "terrorists," even if they are Israeli citizens. The law, sponsored by Hanoch Milwidsky, grants the interior minister the power to deport first-degree relatives who knew about or supported an attack.

  • UN Warns Of ‘Critical Point’ In Lebanon War: The United Nations reported that Israel's attacks on Lebanon have displaced almost 873,000 people, mostly women. "The ongoing conflict in Lebanon has reached a critical point, with over 3,000 deaths recorded since 8 October 2023 – 58 percent more than the 1,900 fatalities during the 2006 conflict," the UN added.

    "Additionally, an estimated 1.3 million people have been displaced, both within Lebanon and into neighbouring countries, 33 percent more than the number of people displaced in 2006."

  • Hezbollah Targets Tel Aviv Army Base: Hezbollah has launched a swarm of drones at an Israeli military base south of Tel Aviv, marking the first such attack. This comes as Israel launched renewed air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure from Israeli authorities.

  • Lebanon Files Complaint Against Israel At UN: Lebanon has filed a complaint with the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO) over deadly pager attacks in September. Labour Minister Mustafa Bayram described the attacks as an "egregious war against humanity" and warned of a dangerous precedent if not condemned.

Demanding Change: Students who walked out from their graduation ceremony gather outside George Washington University on May 19, 2024. - Photo: Getty Images
For Israel And The War In Gaza, The US Election Result Is Inconsequential

BY Amir Ali

  • Iran's Currency Hits All-Time Low As Trump Wins: Iran's currency, the rial, hit an all-time low on Wednesday following Donald Trump's US presidential win. The rial traded at 703,000 to the dollar, according to Tehran traders. In 2015, at the time of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, the rial was at 32,000 to USD 1. Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, sparking years of tensions between the countries that persist today. Iran's economy has struggled for years under crippling international sanctions over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, which now enriches uranium at near weapons-grade levels.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: OMA To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  3. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg: When, Where To Watch
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Day 1 Wrap: Yash Dhull Continues Good Form
Football News
  1. UAE's Al-Ain Sack Coach Hernan Crespo Less Than 6 Months After AFC Champions League Triumph
  2. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Arteta Says Gunners Were 'Harshly Done By', Citing Merino's Missed Penalty
  3. Premier League: Fulham Full Of Confidence For Crystal Palace Trip After Dramatic Derby Win
  4. Spurs Relieved Over Cristian Romero’s Injury, Richarlison Facing Spell On Sidelines
  5. UCL 2024-25: Tyrone Mings Mistake 'Changed Everything' As Aston Villa Bemoan Penalty Call
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  2. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  3. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  4. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  5. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  3. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  5. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
World News
  1. West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law
  2. This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency
  3. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival