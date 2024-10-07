The Children Of An Endless War | Photo Story

This picture was taken on May 14, 2024, a day after Palestinians across the globe observed ‘Nakba Day’, which marks the beginning of the large-scale displacement and occupation of their land.
Nearly 2 million Palestinians have been forced from their homes over the past year due to ongoing Israeli air and ground attacks. Many have faced repeated displacements as the violence shifts locations, while shrinking humanitarian spaces complicate their plight. UN centres for displaced people in Gaza have also been targeted, with Israeli officials alleging they harbour militants
Over 20,000 children have bee lost, detained, have disappeared, or been buried in mass graves in the course of the Israel-Gaza war in the last one year. UNICEF has described this as a "war on childhood".
The death toll in the Israeli offensive in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas is now about 41,870. This war has displaced nearly the entire Palestinian population, leading to dire shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.
The continuing conflict has damaged or destroyed approximately 62 per cent of all homes in Gaza, equivalent to 290,820 housing units, and more than a million people are without homes.
Thousands around the world, particularly the young, are joining protests in the run up to the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Demonstrators are calling for a ceasefire and are showing solidarity with the Palestinian people during this global movement.
The World Food Programme states that "a total 96 per cent of the population of Gaza is facing acute food insecurity, with 2.15 million people at Crisis levels of hunger or worse. Almost half a million of these are in Catastrophic conditions."