Photo

The Children Of An Endless War | Photo Story

Over 20,000 children have been lost, detained, have disappeared, or been buried in mass graves in the course of the Israel-Gaza war in the last one year

A Palestinian boy at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. Credit: Getty Images

This picture was taken on May 14, 2024, a day after Palestinians across the globe observed ‘Nakba Day’, which marks the beginning of the large-scale displacement and occupation of their land.

1/6
A Palestinian woman flees Hamad City after the Israeli armys evacuation order for parts of southern Khan Younis on August 11, 2024.
A Palestinian woman flees Hamad City after the Israeli army's evacuation order for parts of southern Khan Younis on August 11, 2024.
Nearly 2 million Palestinians have been forced from their homes over the past year due to ongoing Israeli air and ground attacks. Many have faced repeated displacements as the violence shifts locations, while shrinking humanitarian spaces complicate their plight. UN centres for displaced people in Gaza have also been targeted, with Israeli officials alleging they harbour militants

3/6
Gaza has one of the highest child mortality rates in conflict zones globally.
Gaza has one of the highest child mortality rates in conflict zones globally.
Over 20,000 children have bee lost, detained, have disappeared, or been buried in mass graves in the course of the Israel-Gaza war in the last one year. UNICEF has described this as a "war on childhood".

4/6
Palestinians look at the destruction following an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp for those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Muwasi, Gaza Strip, on September 10, 2024.
Palestinians look at the destruction following an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp for those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Muwasi, Gaza Strip, on September 10, 2024.
The death toll in the Israeli offensive in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas is now about 41,870. This war has displaced nearly the entire Palestinian population, leading to dire shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

5/6
Everything looks like death, while a child sits on the ruins of the present.
Everything looks like death, while a child sits on the ruins of the present.
The continuing conflict has damaged or destroyed approximately 62 per cent of all homes in Gaza, equivalent to 290,820 housing units, and more than a million people are without homes.

6/6
A man stands in front of Free Palestine graffiti during a rally in downtown Los Angeles on October 5, 2024,
A man stands in front of "Free Palestine" graffiti during a rally in downtown Los Angeles on October 5, 2024,
Thousands around the world, particularly the young, are joining protests in the run up to the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Demonstrators are calling for a ceasefire and are showing solidarity with the Palestinian people during this global movement.

6/6
Palestinians, who left their homes and took refuge in Rafah city under hard conditions, carry the flour they received from UNRWA.
Palestinians, who left their homes and took refuge in Rafah city under hard conditions, carry the flour they received from UNRWA.
The World Food Programme states that "a total 96 per cent of the population of Gaza is facing acute food insecurity, with 2.15 million people at Crisis levels of hunger or worse. Almost half a million of these are in Catastrophic conditions."

