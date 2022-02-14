Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Tests Positive For COVID-19

Clarence House said that Camilla was self-isolating.

Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Tests Positive For COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth II along with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:17 pm

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the couple's office said Monday. Clarence House said Camilla was self-isolating. Charles has been isolating since he tested positive on Thursday, but Camilla had continued with public engagements while taking daily tests.

Both Charles, 73, and 74-year-old Camilla are triple-vaccinated. Charles, who is heir to the British throne, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is believed to have met with his mother Queen Elizabeth II early last week when both were at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace hasn't said whether the 95-year-old queen has tested positive, though it said last week she wasn't displaying symptoms.

Related stories

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Queen Elizabeth II To Attend UN Climate Change Conference

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis

The queen, who reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king. The announcement was a major vote of confidence in Camilla, who married Charles in 2005 and was initially shunned by fans of his late first wife, Princess Diana.

The British public has since warmed to her down-to-earth style and sense of humour. Camilla has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on a wide range of issues including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and helping the elderly.

With AP Inputs

Tags

International British Royal Family Prince Charles Queen Of England Queen Elizabeth II COVID-19 Prince Charles Queen Elizabeth II UK London
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Election Fraud Trial Of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Begins

Election Fraud Trial Of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Begins

Hong Kong To Vaccinate 3-Year-Olds Amid New COVID-19 Surge

Sweden Recommends Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose To Older People

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Love Goes Around The World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow