Palestinians Flee Rafah Amid Israel's Deadly Offensive

Palestinians have been fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah amid Israeli ground and air offensive. An 'All Eyes On Rafah' social media campaign has been growing simultaneously amid global outrage against Israel's assault on the southern Gaza city and the recent airstrike that killed dozens of civilians.

Palestinians flee from Rafah | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians flee from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city.

1/9
Displaced Palestinians
Displaced Palestinians | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city.

2/9
Israeli tank near Israeli-Gaza border
Israeli tank near Israeli-Gaza border | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel.

3/9
View of destruction after an Israeli strike
View of destruction after an Israeli strike | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Palestinian health workers said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people in the area. Israel's army confirmed Sunday's strike and said it hit a Hamas installation and killed two senior Hamas militants.

4/9
Palestinians look at the destruction
Palestinians look at the destruction | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

5/9
Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza
Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city.

6/9
Palestinians inspect their destroyed tents
Palestinians inspect their destroyed tents | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip.

7/9
Israeli fighter jet
Israeli fighter jet | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

An Israeli fighter jet releases flares, and a drone is seen from Rafah, Gaza Strip.

8/9
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Rafah
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Rafah | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city.

9/9
Smoke billows after an explosion
Smoke billows after an explosion | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Smoke billows after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.

