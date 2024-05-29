Palestinians Flee Rafah Amid Israel's Deadly Offensive

Palestinians flee from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city.
Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel.
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Palestinian health workers said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people in the area. Israel's army confirmed Sunday's strike and said it hit a Hamas installation and killed two senior Hamas militants.
Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip.
An Israeli fighter jet releases flares, and a drone is seen from Rafah, Gaza Strip.
Smoke billows after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.