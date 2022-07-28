Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Pakistan Uses Boats, Helicopters To Evacuate Flood Victims

Rescuers backed by troops used boats and helicopters Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of marooned people from the country's southwest, where floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 104 people.

undefined
Flood in J&Ks Doda Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 8:11 am

Rescuers backed by troops used boats and helicopters Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of marooned people from the country's southwest, where floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 104 people.

Since June 14, the downpours have damaged bridges, roads, and about 4,000 homes in Baluchistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. 

It said 337 people have died in rain-related incidents across impoverished Pakistan.

Akram Bugti, a rescue official, said hundreds of people were stranded just in Lasbella, a district in Baluchistan province after floodwater inundated several villages. 

He said the Baluchistan government is providing food, tents, and other essential items to flood-affected people.

In a statement, Pakistan's military said the previous day that troops were assisting local authorities in Baluchistan to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. 

It said the military had set up medical camps in deluged areas, where the World Health Organization this week launched an anti-cholera vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of the water-borne disease. 

Cholera has caused 28 deaths and sickened thousands of people in Baluchistan in recent months.

The disease is endemic and seasonal in Pakistan, where many people don't have access to clean drinking water. Health officials said the anti-cholera vaccination campaign began on July 25 and will continue until Friday.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Heavy Rains, Floods Damage Crop On 3.80 Lakh Hectares In Marathwada; Over 6 Lakh Farmers Hit

Heavy Rain Likely In Himachal Pradesh During Next Few Days, Met Department Warns Of Flash Floods

Rain Fury: Flood-Like Situation In 3 Districts Of Rajasthan, 4 Children Drown; Trains Cancelled

The monsoon season runs from July through September in Pakistan.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Rescuers Backed By Troops Country's Southwest Floods Triggered By Monsoon Rains Killed 104 People Boats And Helicopters Evacuate Hundreds Of Marooned People Pakistan Uses Boats Baluchistan Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases