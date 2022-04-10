Hours after Imran Khan's unceremonious ouster as prime minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister.

Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held in the early hours of Sunday morning. He became the first premier in the country's history be removed via a no-confidence motion. No Pakistani prime minister has so far completed a five-year term.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 10, 2022

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri had proposed Sharif’s name for prime minister's position in a joint Opposition's meeting last month.

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post. PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan will serve as endorsers for the party's vice-chairman.

The National Assembly Secretariat had earlier announced the time for the submission of nomination papers and scrutiny for the election of premier and leader of the house.

With PTI inputs