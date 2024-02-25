Pakistan Says IMF Conditions For USD 1.2 Billion Tranche Met

Pakistan has met the IMF's benchmarks for maintaining the status quo in the energy sector – in an outcome that may help to get the next loan tranche of USD 1.2 billion, officials said, ahead of the visit of the global lender's review mission to the cash-strapped country.

The Ministry of Energy officials said they have met the end-December targets related to containing the flow of circular debt below Pakistani Rs 385 billion, timely increase in the electricity prices, and slowing the increase in line losses, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The IMF would review the implementation of these targets during the loan negotiations under the second review of the USD 3 billion bailout package.