Pakistan President Arif Alvi Visits Injured Imran Khan At Lahore Hospital, Offers To Mediate With Govt

Pakistan President Arif Alvi Alvi, during his visit to injured Imran Khan, has offered his services in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for developing consensus on major issues, the report said.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 3:07 pm

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has offered to "mediate" between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Shehbaz Sharif government for developing consensus on major issues, a media report said on Sunday, as he visited the injured former premier to inquire about his health after he suffered bullet injuries during a protest march.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Sharif government.

On Saturday President Alvi and first lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore to inquire about the health of Khan and thereafter stayed with him for almost three hours, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The president and the first lady expressed their best wishes and prayed for his (Khan’s) speedy recovery,” the report said.

During the meeting, Alvi, and Khan also exchanged views of the dire political and economic situation of the country.

During the conversation, 73-year-old Alvi, who also hails from Khan’s PTI, offered his services in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for developing consensus on major issues, the report said.

The president reiterated that all stakeholders should pursue their political objectives and find solutions to issues within the confines of democratic means of discussion, negotiation consultation and deliberation, another report on the meeting by The News International newspaper said.

“The president once again offered his services in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for developing consensus on major issues,” the report said.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly, is seeking fresh general elections in Pakistan. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is opposed to holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023. 
 

