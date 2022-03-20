Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Summons Session On March 25 For Trust Vote On Imran Khan

Nearly two dozen dissident lawmakers of the ruling party recently came out in the open ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, with the government accusing Opposition parties of horse-trading.

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan AP photo

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 5:59 pm

Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced to convene the assembly session on March 25 to take up a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.


Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.


On Sunday, the NA Secretariat issued a notification, clearing the dust regarding the key session which the Opposition had demanded to be convened by March 21 as per legal requirements.  

“The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly,” according to the notification.


The Speaker summoned the session under the power given to him by Article 54 (3) and 254 of the Constitution of Pakistan.


The Opposition has been saying that the session should be summoned within 14 days but Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said at a press conference it can be delayed due to extraordinary circumstances.


The delay in this case is due to the high-profile 48th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) starting from March 22 at the Parliament House.  


Initially, the Opposition had threatened to stage a sit-in if the session was not called on time. However, the joint Opposition toned down its stance by stressing that Pakistan’s political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the event in any way.


The lower house will deliberate on the Opposition's no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25.


Once the motion is formally taken up by the house, the voting should be done between three to seven days.


Both government and Opposition politicians have been working overtime to tilt the balance in their favour. The PPP held the meeting of its core committee, followed by the meeting of its leaders with PML-N and JUI-F leaders at a lunch hosted by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.


Khan also consulted his core group about the latest situation. He also addressed the groundbreaking ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road and told his supporters that the no-trust move would fail.


Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.


In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition needs 172 votes to remove Khan.


The PTI has 155 members in the House and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government. The party has the support of 23 members belonging to at least six political parties.


On Saturday, the ruling party issued show-cause notices to its dissident lawmakers for alleged defection and sought an explanation from them by March 26 as to why they may not be declared defectors and disqualified as a member of the National Assembly. 

Visually told More

