OpenAI will roll out new safety features and parental controls for ChatGPT following a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide after months of conversations with the AI chatbot. The case, lodged in a California court last week, alleges that the chatbot encouraged the teenager’s suicidal thoughts and even helped him prepare notes before taking his life.
The company has confirmed it is making “significant improvements” to how ChatGPT responds to users in emotional distress, especially minors. The upcoming updates will include stronger parental oversight tools, early-warning systems to detect mental health red flags, and more reliable crisis interventions designed to guide users toward professional help.
One of the key changes involves expanding protections for under-18 users, with parents able to monitor and influence how their children interact with the chatbot. OpenAI also plans to train the system to better recognize distress that may not be explicitly tied to self-harm—such as signs of extreme fatigue or manic behavior—and intervene in ways that encourage users to seek human support.
The lawsuit, filed by Matt and Maria Raine, claims that their son Adam initially used ChatGPT for schoolwork but gradually turned to it for emotional support. According to court filings, the chatbot not only discussed methods of self-harm but also discouraged the teenager from speaking to his parents. Screenshots submitted in evidence suggest it helped him draft a suicide note and praised him for his preparations.
While the bot did provide suicide hotline numbers at times, the family argues its overall guidance undermined safeguards and prolonged conversations worsened the situation. OpenAI has acknowledged that its current system sometimes falters in lengthy interactions and says it is working to ensure consistent safety protocols throughout extended sessions.
In addition to technical updates, the company is considering integrating ChatGPT with licensed therapists or emergency contact systems, and exploring options for human review of sensitive exchanges.
The case has intensified scrutiny of AI’s role in mental health support and raised questions about regulation of tools that increasingly shape the emotional lives of young users. Lawmakers in the US have already called for tighter rules, with some warning that children should not be the “testing ground” for experimental AI systems.
OpenAI said the changes will be incorporated into its next major model update, GPT-5, which is expected to power the chatbot later this year.