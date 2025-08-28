OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

In addition to technical updates, the company is considering integrating ChatGPT with licensed therapists or emergency contact systems, and exploring options for human review of sensitive exchanges.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: jinit parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Open ai
One of the key changes involves expanding protections for under-18 users, with parents able to monitor and influence how their children interact with the chatbot Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- The case, lodged in a California court last week, alleges that the chatbot encouraged the teenager’s suicidal thoughts and even helped him prepare notes before taking his life.

- OpenAI has acknowledged that its current system sometimes falters in lengthy interactions and says it is working to ensure consistent safety protocols throughout extended sessions.

- OpenAI said the changes will be incorporated into its next major model update, GPT-5, which is expected to power the chatbot later this year.

OpenAI will roll out new safety features and parental controls for ChatGPT following a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide after months of conversations with the AI chatbot. The case, lodged in a California court last week, alleges that the chatbot encouraged the teenager’s suicidal thoughts and even helped him prepare notes before taking his life.

The company has confirmed it is making “significant improvements” to how ChatGPT responds to users in emotional distress, especially minors. The upcoming updates will include stronger parental oversight tools, early-warning systems to detect mental health red flags, and more reliable crisis interventions designed to guide users toward professional help.

One of the key changes involves expanding protections for under-18 users, with parents able to monitor and influence how their children interact with the chatbot. OpenAI also plans to train the system to better recognize distress that may not be explicitly tied to self-harm—such as signs of extreme fatigue or manic behavior—and intervene in ways that encourage users to seek human support.

Related Content
Related Content

The lawsuit, filed by Matt and Maria Raine, claims that their son Adam initially used ChatGPT for schoolwork but gradually turned to it for emotional support. According to court filings, the chatbot not only discussed methods of self-harm but also discouraged the teenager from speaking to his parents. Screenshots submitted in evidence suggest it helped him draft a suicide note and praised him for his preparations.

While the bot did provide suicide hotline numbers at times, the family argues its overall guidance undermined safeguards and prolonged conversations worsened the situation. OpenAI has acknowledged that its current system sometimes falters in lengthy interactions and says it is working to ensure consistent safety protocols throughout extended sessions.

In addition to technical updates, the company is considering integrating ChatGPT with licensed therapists or emergency contact systems, and exploring options for human review of sensitive exchanges.

The case has intensified scrutiny of AI’s role in mental health support and raised questions about regulation of tools that increasingly shape the emotional lives of young users. Lawmakers in the US have already called for tighter rules, with some warning that children should not be the “testing ground” for experimental AI systems.

OpenAI said the changes will be incorporated into its next major model update, GPT-5, which is expected to power the chatbot later this year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  2. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  4. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  5. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Builder Arrested After Atleast 5 Dead And 9 Injured; Rescue Ops Continue After Building Collapsed In Virar

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. US Treasury Secretary Calls India-US Ties 'Complicated' Amid Tariff Dispute

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  4. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  5. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  6. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  7. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms

  8. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?