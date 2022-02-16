NEWSFLASH: Russia Announces End Of Military Drills Near Ukraine, Withdraws Troops

As per media reports, Russia announces end of military drills near Ukraine. Troops are withdrawn from the Russia-Ukraine border.
(This is developing story. Further details awaited.)
