New Wave of Missiles Hit Israel; Iran Denies Trump Talks To End War

Tehran denies negotiations as tensions persist over Strait of Hormuz and regional strikes

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump
New Wave of Iranian Missiles Hit Israel and Denies Trump Talks To End War | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel and Gulf Arab states, with explosions and smoke reported in central Tel Aviv.

  • Donald Trump said the US was in talks with Iran to end the war and extended a deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Iran denied negotiations, with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf saying “No negotiations have been held with the US,” while Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will continue strikes on Iran and Lebanon.

Even as U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the US was in talks with the Islamic Republic to end the war, smoke rose from central Tel Aviv on Tuesday as Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel and Gulf Arab states.

Trump also delayed a deadline for Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz for shipping or see its power stations targeted by airstrikes, briefly driving down oil prices and boosting stocks.

After the U.S. and Iran exchanged threats over the weekend of strikes that could have cut off electricity to millions of people in Iran and the Gulf, shut down desalination plants that supply drinking water to many desert countries, and raised concerns about a potential catastrophe if nuclear plants were hit, the delay provided a respite.

But any information on the talks described by Trump remains in dispute with Iran, which denied that any talks had been held.

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“No negotiations have been held with the US,” Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X, adding that “fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said Israel will continue to strike Iran and Lebanon even as the U.S. considers a ceasefire.

“There’s more to come,” he said.

Early on Tuesday, Iran launched several waves of missiles at Israel. There were reports of an impact in the country's north, and an explosion and billowing smoke in central Tel Aviv.

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