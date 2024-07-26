International

Netanyahu To Meet Trump At Mar-a-Lago, Mending Years-Long Rift

One political gamble for Netanyahu is whether he could get more of the terms he wants in any deal on a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, and in his much hoped-for closing of a normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia, if he waits out the Biden administration in hopes that Trump wins.

Israel PM Netanyahu Donald Trump
Israel PM Netanyahu Donald Trump
info_icon

As president, Donald Trump went well beyond his predecessors in fulfilling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top wishes from the United States. Yet by the time Trump left the White House, relations between the two had broken down after Netanyahu rapidly congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 presidential victory.

On Friday, the two men will meet face-to-face for the first time in nearly four years in a test of whether the relationship can be mended. Both have an interest in getting past their differences.

For Trump, now the Republican presidential nominee, the meeting could cast him as an ally and statesman, as well as sharpen efforts by Republicans to portray themselves as the party most loyal to Israel.

That's as divisions among Americans over US support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza open cracks in what has been decades of strong bipartisan backing for Israel, the biggest recipient of US aid.

For Netanyahu, who was in the United States to address Congress and meet with Biden, repairing relations with Trump is imperative given the prospect that he may once again become president of the United States, Israel's main arms supplier and protector.

For both men, Friday's meeting at Mar-a-Lago will highlight for their home audiences their depiction of themselves as strong leaders who have gotten big things done on the world stage, and can again.

One political gamble for Netanyahu is whether he could get more of the terms he wants in any deal on a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, and in his much hoped-for closing of a normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia, if he waits out the Biden administration in hopes that Trump wins.

“Benjamin Netanyahu has spent much of his career in the last two decades in tethering himself to the Republican Party,” said Aaron David Miller, a former US diplomat for Arab-Israeli negotiations, now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

For the next six months, that means “mending ties with an irascible, angry president", Miller said, meaning Trump.

Trump broke off with Netanyahu in early 2021. That was after the Israeli prime minister became one of the first world leaders to congratulate Biden for his presidential election victory, disregarding Trump's false claim he had won.

“Bibi could have stayed quiet,” Trump said in an interview with an Israel newspaper back then. “He made a terrible mistake.”

Netanyahu and Trump last met at a September 2020 White House signing ceremony for the signature diplomatic achievement of both men's political careers. It was an accord brokered by the Trump administration in which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel.

For Israel, it amounted to the two countries formally recognising it for the first time. It was a major step in what Israel hopes will be an easing of tensions and a broadening of economic ties with its Arab neighbours.

In public postings and statements after his break with Netanyahu, Trump portrayed himself as having stuck his neck out for Israel as president, and Netanyahu paying him back with disloyalty.

He also has criticised Netanyahu on other points, faulting him as “not prepared” for the October 7 Hamas attacks that started the war in Gaza, for example.

In his high-profile speech to Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu gave recognition to Biden, who has kept up military and diplomatic support for Israel's offensive in Gaza despite opposition from within his Democratic Party.

But Netanyahu poured praise on Trump, calling the regional accords Trump helped broker historic and thanking him “for all the things he did for Israel”.

Netanyahu listed actions by the Trump administration long-sought by Israeli governments — the US officially saying Israel had sovereignty over the Golan Heights, captured from Syria during a 1967 war; a tougher US policy toward Iran; and Trump declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, breaking with longstanding US policy that Jerusalem's status should be decided in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

“I appreciated that,” Trump told “Fox and Friends” on Thursday, referring to Netanyahu's praise.

He didn't quiet his criticism, however, of Israel's conduct of the war, which has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians.

“I want him to finish up and get it done quickly. You gotta get it done quickly, because they are getting decimated with his publicity,” Trump said in Thursday's interview.

“Israel is not very good at public relations, I'll tell you that," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  2. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  3. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Start With Bat
  4. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Shamar Deemed Fit, Motie Returns As West Indies Bat In Birmingham
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott
  2. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  3. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  4. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
  5. Day In Pics: July 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  2. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  3. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  4. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  5. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
US News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  3. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  4. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  5. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens To Severe Storm After Wreaking Most Havoc In The Philippines
  3. Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million
  4. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  5. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film