Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Navies Of India And Indonesia Begin Co-ordinated Patrol

Co-ordinated patrol between India and Indonesia for 12 days shows the advancement that india has made in the international sphere. It has helped build understanding and facilitate better security between the nations.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:02 am

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Navies of India and Indonesia on Monday began a 12-day coordinated patrol in the Andaman Sea and Straits of Malacca in reflection of their fast-expanding cooperation.


 The Indian Navy units of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) are participating in the joint mission from June 13 to 24, officials said.


 It is the first such drill between the two sides after the COVID-19 pandemic.


 "It includes a visit by the Indonesian Navy units to ANC at Port Blair from June 13 to 15 followed by a sea phase in the Andaman Sea and a visit by Indian Navy units to Sabang (Indonesia) from June 23 to 24," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.


 The two navies have been carrying out the coordinated patrol along their International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) since 2002. 


 "This has helped build understanding and interoperability between both the navies and has facilitated measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy," the spokesperson said.

