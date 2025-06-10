At Least 10 Dead In School Attack In Austria's Graz

Several people have been killed and more injured in a violent attack at a school in the southern Austrian city of Graz, officials have confirmed to AP. While the exact number of fatalities has not been officially released by the Interior Ministry, local media are reporting that at least ten people have died.
Police have secured the scene, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to public safety. According to a spokesperson for Graz police, the situation is under control, though the investigation is still in its early stages, AP reported.
Austria's national broadcaster ORF reported that the attacker may have taken his own life. “The perpetrator has likely shot himself,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying, cautioning that the situation remained “very unclear.”
Unconfirmed reports from Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung suggest the number of injured is in the double digits. Eyewitnesses cited by the paper said they heard up to 20 gunshots from inside the school building.
Details about the motive, the identity of the attacker, and the sequence of events remain uncertain as authorities continue to investigate. Emergency services remain on site, and officials are expected to release further information as it becomes available.
The attack has shocked the city of Graz and the nation, with government officials calling for calm and expressing condolences to the victims' families.