Mikhail Gorbachev: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Last Soviet Leader

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died at 91. Gorbachev waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War.

Though in power for less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

By the end of his rule, he was powerless to halt the whirlwind he had sown. Yet Gorbachev may have had a greater impact on the second half of the 20th century than any other political figure.

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was born March 2, 1931, in the village of Privolnoye in southern Russia.

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev? Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Gorbachev: