Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that the United Nations has offered to monitor any ceasefire in Gaza, demanding an end to the worst death and destruction he has seen in his tenure spanning for more than 7 years.
The comments came in the backdrop of a UN resolution drafted by the Palestinians, who sought an end to Israel's "unlawful presence" in Gaza and the West Bank within six months.
As tensions rage on the Middle East Region, with rising attacks from either sides and with Israel's recent strikes in Syria, here are the latest developments from the conflict:
Middle East Tensions | Key Developments
Israeli Strike Kills 40 In Humanitarian Zone In Gaza Strip
An Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip area, home to displaced Palestinians, killed at least 40 people and injured 60 others, authorities said.
The death toll for the strike was reported citing health officials by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
The reason or details behind the strike on the humanitarian zone in the Mawasi coastal community just west of Khan Younis remained unclear.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military termed the strike as hitting "significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control centre", without providing any additional evidence.
UN Chief's Call For Ending Death-Destruction In Gaza
The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, said that the death and destruction in Gaza is the worst he has seen in his more than seven years of tenure and demanded an end to the same.
Noting that were zero to no chances of Israel accepting a UN role, Guterres said that it is "unrealistic" to think that the international organisation could play a role in Gaza's future, either by administering the region or by providing a peacekeeping force.
But, “the UN will be available to support any cease-fire”. The United Nations has had a military monitoring mission in the Middle East, known as UNTSO, since 1948, and “from our side, this was one of the hypotheses that we've put on the table”, he told The Associated Press.
He said that indeed the UN is ready to do whatever the international community asks of it, however, it ultimately depends on whether the parties would accept it, particularly Israel.
Israel's war on Gaza has been going on for over 11 months now, with recent ceasefire talks failing to reach a finalisation point. Guterres stressed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and said, "The level of suffering we are witnessing in Gaza is unprecedented in my mandate as secretary-general of the United Nations. I have never seen such a level of death and destruction as we are seeing in the last few months."
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the war has killed over 40,900 Palestinians, with Israel saying that at least 17,000 militants are among those dead.
The war has continued to leave a trail of destruction, displacing around 90 per cent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people.
Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have accused the UN of being anti-Israel and have been highly critical of UN humanitarian operations in Gaza, including accusing the UN workers of collaborating with Hamas.
Guterres pressed on that a two-state option to the decades-old conflict is not only viable, "it's the only solution". Painting a grim picture of the tensions in the world, he said, "Our world is in total disarray, I would say in total chaos."
India Supports Ceasefire In Gaza 'As Soon As Possible'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the situation in Gaza is India's "foremost concern", saying that the nation supports an Israel-Hamas ceasefire "as soon as possible".
Addressing that first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Jaishankar said, "The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians."
He said that any response to the situation must adhere to the principles of humanitarian law, "we support a ceasefire as soon as possible". It is notable that India's stance from the start has been neutral, seeking a resolution via diplomatic channels and calling for a humanitarian consideration.
Jaishankar also emphasised that India has consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution, adding that New Delhi has also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities.
"Where the humanitarian situation is concerned, we have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA," he noted.
Palestinians Draft UN Proposal, Seek Israel's Exit From Gaza
Demanding Israel's exit from Gaza and the West Bank within six months, the Palestinians have circulated a draft of their UN resolution.
The proposed General Assembly resolution came after the top UN court -- the International Court of Justice (ICJ) -- said that Israel's presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.
ICJ had condemned Israel's rule over the lands it captured 57 years ago, saying that it had no right to sovereignty over the territories and that it was violating international laws against acquiring the lands by force.
Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon denounced the Palestinians' resolution, terming it to be a "reward for terrorism" and called for the resolution to be rejected.
"Let it be clear, noting will stop Israel or deter it from its mission to bring home the hostages and eliminate Hamas," Danon said.
Notably, if the proposal gets adopted by the 193-member UNGA, it would not be legally binding but the extent of its support would reflect global opinion. Unlike in the 15-member Security Council, there are no vetoes in the General Assembly.
A council diplomat said that Palestinians are aiming to get a vote before the UNGA commences its annual high-level meetings on September 22.
The draft also demands for the displaced Palestinians to be allowed "to return to their original place of residence" and that Israel make reparations "for the damage caused: to all people in the territories.
West Bank, which is considered to be disputed by Israel, witnessed new levels of settler violence. Israeli military raids on West Bank regions killed 692 Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Israeli Strikes In Syria Kill 18
Syrian health minister Hassan al-Ghabbash on Monday said that Israeli strikes in Syria killed 18 people and injured dozens more -- taking the death toll to be the largest in an attack since the beginning of the war on Gaza.
Al-Ghabbash described the strikes as "brutal and barbaric aggression".
A war monitor said that one of the sites targeted in the strikes was a research centre used in the development of weapons while Syrian officials said that civilian sites were attacked.
Israel has been regularly targeting military sites linked to Iran and Hezbollah in Syria. These strikes became more frequent as the Lebanese militant group exchanged fire with Israeli forces for the past 11 months, in support of its ally -- Hamas -- in Gaza.
Notably, Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, particularly since Syria is a key route for Iran to send weapons to Hezbollah.
A UK-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, meanwhile said 25 were killed including at least five civilians.