Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses BJP-AIADMK Of Voter Suppression Via SIR

Accordin gto PTI, In a letter to party workers, Stalin cited the controversy in Bihar, where he claimed 65 lakh voters lost their rights due to SIR, alleging the opposition INDIA bloc and DMK fear similar tactics in Tamil Nadu to target working-class people, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and women. “Those who lack the strength to face people in the electoral field think they can win by snatching away voting rights—it will only end up as a miscalculation,” he stated.