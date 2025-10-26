Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses BJP-AIADMK Of Voter Suppression Via SIR

Stalin alleges BJP-AIADMK plan to disenfranchise SCs, minorities, workers via EC’s SIR, citing Bihar’s 65 lakh voter loss.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-AIADMK alliance of plotting to manipulate the 2026 Assembly elections by "snatching away voting rights" through the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, set to begin next month.
Accordin gto PTI, In a letter to party workers, Stalin cited the controversy in Bihar, where he claimed 65 lakh voters lost their rights due to SIR, alleging the opposition INDIA bloc and DMK fear similar tactics in Tamil Nadu to target working-class people, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and women. “Those who lack the strength to face people in the electoral field think they can win by snatching away voting rights—it will only end up as a miscalculation,” he stated.
Stalin emphasized DMK’s opposition to SIR, advocating for democratic alternatives with sufficient time for electoral roll updates. He assured that the DMK is prepared to legally counter any “undemocratic measures” alongside public support.
Taking aim at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of seeking political mileage during the northeast monsoon, dismissing his claims about paddy procurement as “bags of lies.” He vowed to continue working for the people despite opposition slander.