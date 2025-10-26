Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses BJP-AIADMK Of Voter Suppression Via SIR

DMK chief claims opposition aims to rig 2026 polls by removing working class, SC, and minority voters through EC’s Special Intensive Revision, vows legal fight to protect democratic rights.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
  • Stalin alleges BJP-AIADMK plan to disenfranchise SCs, minorities, workers via EC’s SIR, citing Bihar’s 65 lakh voter loss.

  • Opposes SIR, pushes democratic roll updates, and commits to fight undemocratic tactics with public backing.

  • Rejects Palaniswami’s monsoon-time allegations on paddy procurement as false, pledges focus on public service.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-AIADMK alliance of plotting to manipulate the 2026 Assembly elections by "snatching away voting rights" through the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, set to begin next month.

Accordin gto PTI, In a letter to party workers, Stalin cited the controversy in Bihar, where he claimed 65 lakh voters lost their rights due to SIR, alleging the opposition INDIA bloc and DMK fear similar tactics in Tamil Nadu to target working-class people, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and women. “Those who lack the strength to face people in the electoral field think they can win by snatching away voting rights—it will only end up as a miscalculation,” he stated.

Stalin emphasized DMK’s opposition to SIR, advocating for democratic alternatives with sufficient time for electoral roll updates. He assured that the DMK is prepared to legally counter any “undemocratic measures” alongside public support.

Taking aim at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin accused him of seeking political mileage during the northeast monsoon, dismissing his claims about paddy procurement as “bags of lies.” He vowed to continue working for the people despite opposition slander.

Published At:
