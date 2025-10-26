Rahul Gandhi Terms Satara Doctor’s Death An “Institutionalised Murder”

Congress leader slams BJP-led Maharashtra government for protecting criminals, demands justice for Dr. Sampada Mundhe who alleged rape by police officer and harassment by engineer.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Labels Dr. Sampada Mundhe's death "institutionalised murder," not suicide; accuses BJP of shielding rapists and harassers through power.

  • Note on palm names SI Gopal Badane for repeated rape, engineer Prashant Bankar for harassment; BJP-linked pressures for corruption reported.

  • Badane arrested after surrender, Bankar in custody; FAIMA calls for transparent inquiry amid Congress support for family's justice fight.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (October 26, 2025) termed the death of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district as an "institutionalised murder," accusing the BJP-led Mahayuti government of exposing its "inhuman and insensitive" face by shielding criminals in power. In a Hindi post on X, Gandhi described the incident as a "tragedy that shakes the conscience of any civilised society," vowing his party's support for the victim's family in their fight for justice.

According to The Hindu, the doctor, Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a 29-year-old from Beed district posted at Phaltan sub-district hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night (October 23, 2025). In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged repeated rape by police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and mental harassment by software engineer Prashant Bankar. Gandhi highlighted reports of BJP-linked influential figures pressuring her into corruption, calling it a "shameful example of crime by power-protected ideology." "When power becomes a shield for criminals, from whom can justice be expected?" he questioned, adding, "For every daughter of India—no more fear, we need justice."

Related Content
Related Content

Badane, as per PTI, surrendered at Phaltan Rural Police Station on Saturday evening October 25 and was arrested, while Bankar was remanded to four days' police custody by a Satara court on abetment of suicide charges. A case of rape and abetment to suicide has been registered against them. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the death and demanded a transparent investigation. Gandhi's remarks echo Congress's broader attacks on the Fadnavis government, framing the tragedy as systemic failure to protect women in authority roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Taken Taken Off|BAN-W 108/8 (26)

  2. Who Is Uma Chetry? Indian Wicketkeeper Making ODI Debut Against Bangladesh In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. PCB To Sack Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim Following Pakistan's Early Exit From ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  4. Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  4. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  5. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket