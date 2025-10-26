Rahul Gandhi Terms Satara Doctor’s Death An “Institutionalised Murder”

According to The Hindu, the doctor, Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a 29-year-old from Beed district posted at Phaltan sub-district hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night (October 23, 2025). In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged repeated rape by police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and mental harassment by software engineer Prashant Bankar. Gandhi highlighted reports of BJP-linked influential figures pressuring her into corruption, calling it a "shameful example of crime by power-protected ideology." "When power becomes a shield for criminals, from whom can justice be expected?" he questioned, adding, "For every daughter of India—no more fear, we need justice."