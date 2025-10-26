Who Is Uma Chetry? Indian Wicketkeeper Making ODI Debut Against Bangladesh In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Uma Chetry was drafted into the India squad to replace the injured Richa Ghosh during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh on October 26

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, centre, hands the first ODI cap to Uma Chetry, right, along with members of the India women's national cricket team at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
  • Uma Chetry earns her first ODI cap for India on October 26, 2025

  • Presented her cap by Smriti Mandhana before the match against Bangladesh

  • Chetry replaced injured Richa Ghosh, who was injured in a previous match

India are playing against Bangladesh in the final league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025. Despite being a dead rubber, it was a momentous occasion for wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who got her first ODI cap for the senior women’s team.

Chetry, aged 23, received a call-up to the squad, replacing the injured wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. Ghosh hurt her finger while fielding against New Zealand during India's 53-run victory on October 23.

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana presented Chetry with her maiden ODI cap in a brief ground-side ceremony, which took place just before a rain delay at the venue.

Pioneering Journey From Assam

Born in Bokakhat, a village in Assam, on July 27, 2002, Uma Chetry went on to become the first female cricketer from northeast India to join the national squad.

Chetry’s journey from rural Assam was not without obstacles. At one point, she had to walk 16 kilometres daily for training. However, her dedication saw her rise steadily through the cricketing ranks to reach the top level.

Chetry made her T20I debut on July 7, 2024, against South Africa, although the match was abandoned before she could make her mark. In seven T20Is, she has scored 37 runs at an average of 9.25, with a top score of 24. She also took three catches and completed one stumping.

The wicketkeeper has also represented the Assam domestic team and India A. She joined Women’s Premier League (WPL) side UP Warriorz in March 2024, replacing Vrinda Dinesh.

Meanwhile, India, having secured their semi-final spot, will hope to end their league phase strongly against an eliminated Bangladesh side. However, rainfall interrupted the toss and the subsequent start of the game, with all eyes on the sky to see when, or if, the match would proceed.

