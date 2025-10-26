Who Is Uma Chetry? Indian Wicketkeeper Making ODI Debut Against Bangladesh In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, centre, hands the first ODI cap to Uma Chetry, right, along with members of the India women's national cricket team at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, centre, hands the first ODI cap to Uma Chetry, right, along with members of the India women's national cricket team at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 26, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen