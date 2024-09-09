International

Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalate In West Bank

An Israeli air strike on a Gaza school has resulted in casualties, while tensions continue with new raids in the West Bank and rising death tolls in Syria. Here are the recent updates.

Gaza, Middle East Tensions
File Photo Photo: Reuters
info_icon

Recent events in the Middle East have drawn global attention, with new updates from Gaza, Syria, and the West Bank. A devastating Israeli air strike has killed and injured several Palestinians at a school in Gaza, while Israel has faced accusations of mocking students in the region. In Syria, the death toll from recent attacks continues to rise.

Meanwhile, the Jordan-West Bank border is set to reopen after a temporary closure, and Israeli forces have launched new raids across the West Bank.

Middle East Tensions Latest Updates

1. Israeli Air Strike On Gaza School Kills 4, Injures 20

An Israeli air strike targeted the Amr Ibn Al-As School in northern Gaza, killing four Palestinians and injuring 20 others, including children. The school, located in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, was sheltering displaced Palestinians. Witnesses reported that Israeli warplanes hit a prayer area within the school. Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency stated that multiple civilians were killed or injured, further increasing the casualties from the ongoing conflict.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. With over 40,900 Palestinians dead and nearly 94,700 injured due to the conflict, local authorities are urging international intervention. Gaza remains under a severe blockade, causing shortages of essential resources like food and medicine. The International Court of Justice is currently examining Israel’s actions in Gaza, with allegations of genocide.

2. Jordan-West Bank Crossing To Reopen For Passengers

The King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank is set to reopen on Monday, allowing passenger traffic. Cargo trucks, however, will not be permitted to pass. This development follows a brief closure after a shooting incident involving a Jordanian driver, Maher Ziab Hussein al-Jazi, who killed three Israelis.

Jordanian authorities are now coordinating with Israel to repatriate al-Jazi's body for burial in Jordan. Thousands of Palestinian travellers were stranded during the closure, and the reopening aims to restore some normalcy to the flow of people between the two regions.

Israeli police stand guard near the site of deadly attack on security guards. - AP
Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official

BY Outlook Web Desk

3. Death Toll Rises In Syria Following Israeli Air Strikes

In Syria, the number of casualties from Israeli air strikes near Hama has risen. Syrian state media, SANA, reported that five people were killed, and 19 were critically injured in the attack. Damage was also reported to local infrastructure, including the Masyaf-Wadi al-Uyun highway, and fires broke out in the area.

Israel has frequently targeted sites in Syria throughout the country's civil war, mainly focusing on Iranian-linked groups. However, the Israeli military rarely comments on these operations.

4. Israeli Soldiers Accused Of Mocking Gaza Students

The Palestinian Ministry of Education has condemned Israeli soldiers for allegedly mocking Palestinian students in the Gaza Strip. The ministry shared a photo on social media, showing soldiers sitting behind desks in one of the few undamaged schools left in the region. The ministry called the act a “mockery” of Palestinians’ right to education.

The photo has drawn widespread criticism, with claims that Israeli forces are deliberately targeting civilians and schools in Gaza, further deepening the educational crisis in the territory.

5. Israeli Forces Launch Raids In The West Bank

Israeli forces have carried out a series of raids in the West Bank, using tear gas and live rounds against Palestinians. Among the locations targeted were the refugee camps in Tulkarem and Balata, as well as the village of Einabus, south of Nablus.

Reports indicate that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas at Palestinians waiting to cross a checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley. In other raids, they arrested a man from the Qalandiya camp, shot another man in the town of Al Ubeidhiya, and fired live rounds at Palestinian workers near Bethlehem.

These raids are part of an escalating conflict in the West Bank, further intensifying the unrest in the region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Early Lunch Taken, Next Inspection At 1:00 PM
  3. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  5. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Korea Lead 1-0 After Third Quarter
  2. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Aim To Continue Winning Run
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalate In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs