Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official

A Jordan man killed three Israeli security guards at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing. On the same day, a senior aid officer in northern Gaza and his family lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike.

Israel Jordan border, King Hussein Bridge border crossing
Israeli police stand guard near the site of deadly attack on security guards. Photo: AP
All border crossings at the Israel-Jordan border have been closed by the Israeli authorities after an armed man from Jordan fatally shot three Israeli security guards. The incident happened at the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge border crossing on Sunday.

According to the Israeli military, the attacker arrived at the crossing from al-Karameh, a town in Jordan, driving a truck. Upon reaching the bridge, he came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the security guards. The guards were private contractors working at the crossing, not members of the military or police.

The incident occurred in a commercial cargo area controlled by Israel where Jordanian trucks unload goods entering the West Bank. 

"This is the first attack of its kind since the onset of the current conflict with Gaza on October 7," the Israeli military stated. The Israeli military said that they “eliminated” the assailant shortly after the attack.

Jordanian authorities have also initiated an investigation into the attack. A Jordanian security source confirmed that the crossing from the Jordanian side has been shut down.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the attacker “an abhorrent terrorist”. He said, “We are surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran’s axis of evil.”

On the other hand, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri praised the attack and said “We expect many more similar actions.” 

Israel and Jordan maintain a peace treaty established in 1994, which includes close security cooperation. However, the recent incidents highlight tension between the two countries.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions following Israel's recent military operations in the West Bank. Last week, Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin after ten days of intense raids that resulted in significant casualties and destruction. Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, more than 600 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,000 arrested in Israeli operations.

The attack follows a pattern of escalating regional violence since the onset of the Gaza conflict, which has drawn widespread international criticism. The crossing is crucial for trade, with numerous trailers passing through daily, transporting goods from Jordan and the Gulf to both the West Bank and Israeli markets.

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills senior aid officer

An airstrike by Israeli forces in northern Gaza took the lives of the deputy director of the Gaza Civil Emergency Service along with four of his family members. The civil defense group of Gaza confirmed that the victim was their deputy director for northern Gaza, Mohammad Morsi. The group said that Morsi and four of his family members were killed following a bombing of their house in the urban Jabalia refugee camp in the north-east of Gaza City.

The civil defense group is responsible for fighting fires and rescuing people trapped in rubble.

