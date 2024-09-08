Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills senior aid officer

An airstrike by Israeli forces in northern Gaza took the lives of the deputy director of the Gaza Civil Emergency Service along with four of his family members. The civil defense group of Gaza confirmed that the victim was their deputy director for northern Gaza, Mohammad Morsi. The group said that Morsi and four of his family members were killed following a bombing of their house in the urban Jabalia refugee camp in the north-east of Gaza City.