Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians

Al-Awda Hospital, in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat, reported that it received nine dead bodies of people killed in separate aerial strikes. Central Gaza's main hospital Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, meanwhile, said that a woman and her two children were killed in another strike in the nearby refugee camp of Bureij. In the northern Gaza Strip, an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter killed at four people and injured around two dozen others, said Gaza's Civil Defence authority.