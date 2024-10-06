International

Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable' After Israeli Strikes In Beirut; Gaza's Al-Aqsa Mosque Bombed

The Israeli Military, on Saturday, bombed a mosque in Gaza after alleging that it was being used as a "Hamas command centre". The attack on the mosque has killed at least 18 people. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's next chief - Hashem Safieddine - has been untraceable after Israeli strikes in Beirut.

israel hezbollah gaza middle east
Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable' After Israeli Strikes In Beirut; Gaza Mosque Bombed | Photo: AP
info_icon

As Israel continues its raids and bomings in Lebanon, the attacks across the Palestinian territories of Gaza Strip and West Bank have also intensified.

The Israeli Military, on Saturday, bombed a mosque in Gaza after alleging that it was being used as a "Hamas command centre". The attack on the mosque has killed at least 18 people.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's next chief - Hashem Safieddine - has been untraceable after Israeli strikes in Beirut.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable'

The potential successor of Hezbollah - Hashem Safieddine - has been out of contact since Friday after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. As per a Reuters report, Lebanese security officials and Hezbollah members have confirmed that Nasrallah's successor has been untraceable since an Israeli strike targeted the underground bunker of the senior leader.

The strikes against the Hezbollah leader were launched on Thursday night by the Israeli military. While the Israeli military has not stated that it was targeting the next Chief, it did confirm that it targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters.

If Safieddine is also confirmed dead, it will come as another blow to Hezbollah and Iran, especially after the killing of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an air attack on September 27.

Israel Continues To Strike Beirut

Israel has continued to strike Lebanon and alleged Hezbollah sites in response to the recent escalations. The Israeli militart has stated that it will continue its strikes on Lebanon and has vowed to give "no respite to Hezbollah".

"We must continue exerting pressure on Hezbollah and creating additional and lasting damage to the enemy. Without relief and without allowing a respite for the organisation," said Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

Strong explosions continue to rock Beirut and its southern suburbs. Meanwhile, clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters were reported during Israel's attempt to expand its ground operations at the border.

Israel Bombs Shahada al-Aqsa Mosque In Gaza

The Israeli Military has confirmed that it attacked and bombed the Shahada al-Aqsa mosque after it alleged that the mosque was being used as a "command and control complex" by Hamas.

However, the Israeli military's claims have no proof. The sacred mosque was attacked on Saturday and has killed 18 people as of now.

Taking to X, the IDF added that the took "many steps to reduce the chances of harming civilians" before bombing the mosque was being used as shelter was Palestinians displaced in the war.

Thousands March For Ceasefire As War Nears One Anniversary

As the Israel-Hamas war nears one year of fighting, thousands of people across the globe marched out and called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Protestors gathered across Europe, Africa, North and South America and more as they demanded an end to the conflict, which has killed around 42,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 civilians and saw around 250 people taken as hostages by the militant group. However, the Israeli response and bombardment has killed 41,825 people in Gaza, majority of which are expected to be civilians, women and children.

'Shame On You': Netanyahu Slams Macron's Call For Halt In Arms Deliveries

Following Israel's intense and frequent attacks in Lebanon and Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent halt in all arms deliveries to Israel.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza. France is not delivering any," said Macron.

The French President further raised his concern over the conflict in Gaza and said "I think we are not being heard. I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel." Macron further added that the conflict was leading to "hatred".

The French president called for de-escalation in Lebanon stating that "Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza,"

In response to Macron's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Macron and stated that all "civilised" countries must stand by Israel's side.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side," said Netanyahu on Saturday.

"Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  4. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Fixtures And More
Football News
  1. Everton 0-0 Newcastle, Premier League: I Back Myself On Penalties, Says Spot-Kick Hero Pickford
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga: Complacency Key In Disappointing Draw, Says Alonso
  3. Inter Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Thuram Hat-trick Keeps Champions Within Reach Of Top Spot
  4. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Valverde, Vinicius Stunners Down High-Flying Visitors
  5. AC Milan Vs Fiorentina, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Has No Intention Of Changing Winning Formula
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Beyond The Kashmir Files: A Cinematic Lens Distorting Historical Truth
  2. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  3. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  4. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  5. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  4. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
World News
  1. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  2. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  3. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  4. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  5. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'