Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable' After Israeli Strikes In Beirut; Gaza's Al-Aqsa Mosque Bombed

As Israel continues its raids and bomings in Lebanon, the attacks across the Palestinian territories of Gaza Strip and West Bank have also intensified.
The Israeli Military, on Saturday, bombed a mosque in Gaza after alleging that it was being used as a "Hamas command centre". The attack on the mosque has killed at least 18 people.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah's next chief - Hashem Safieddine - has been untraceable after Israeli strikes in Beirut.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Hezbollah Heir 'Untraceable'
The potential successor of Hezbollah - Hashem Safieddine - has been out of contact since Friday after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. As per a Reuters report, Lebanese security officials and Hezbollah members have confirmed that Nasrallah's successor has been untraceable since an Israeli strike targeted the underground bunker of the senior leader.
The strikes against the Hezbollah leader were launched on Thursday night by the Israeli military. While the Israeli military has not stated that it was targeting the next Chief, it did confirm that it targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters.
If Safieddine is also confirmed dead, it will come as another blow to Hezbollah and Iran, especially after the killing of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an air attack on September 27.
Israel Continues To Strike Beirut
Israel has continued to strike Lebanon and alleged Hezbollah sites in response to the recent escalations. The Israeli militart has stated that it will continue its strikes on Lebanon and has vowed to give "no respite to Hezbollah".
"We must continue exerting pressure on Hezbollah and creating additional and lasting damage to the enemy. Without relief and without allowing a respite for the organisation," said Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.
Strong explosions continue to rock Beirut and its southern suburbs. Meanwhile, clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters were reported during Israel's attempt to expand its ground operations at the border.
Israel Bombs Shahada al-Aqsa Mosque In Gaza
The Israeli Military has confirmed that it attacked and bombed the Shahada al-Aqsa mosque after it alleged that the mosque was being used as a "command and control complex" by Hamas.
However, the Israeli military's claims have no proof. The sacred mosque was attacked on Saturday and has killed 18 people as of now.
Taking to X, the IDF added that the took "many steps to reduce the chances of harming civilians" before bombing the mosque was being used as shelter was Palestinians displaced in the war.
Thousands March For Ceasefire As War Nears One Anniversary
As the Israel-Hamas war nears one year of fighting, thousands of people across the globe marched out and called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.
Protestors gathered across Europe, Africa, North and South America and more as they demanded an end to the conflict, which has killed around 42,000 people in the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 civilians and saw around 250 people taken as hostages by the militant group. However, the Israeli response and bombardment has killed 41,825 people in Gaza, majority of which are expected to be civilians, women and children.
'Shame On You': Netanyahu Slams Macron's Call For Halt In Arms Deliveries
Following Israel's intense and frequent attacks in Lebanon and Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent halt in all arms deliveries to Israel.
"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza. France is not delivering any," said Macron.
The French President further raised his concern over the conflict in Gaza and said "I think we are not being heard. I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel." Macron further added that the conflict was leading to "hatred".
The French president called for de-escalation in Lebanon stating that "Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza,"
In response to Macron's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Macron and stated that all "civilised" countries must stand by Israel's side.
"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side," said Netanyahu on Saturday.
"Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them."