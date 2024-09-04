International

Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel

As tensions flare up in the Middle East region yet again, the United States has announced "terrorism" and other criminal charges against Hamas and its leaders for the October 7, 2023 attacks which triggered the war.

israel gaza war middle east tensions
US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel | Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions flare up in the Middle East region yet again, the United States has shown support for Israel and announced "terrorism" and other criminal charges against Hamas and its leaders such as Yahya Sinwar for the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Furthermore, as Israel continues its bombardment in Gaza Strip, Norway and many Norwegian companies are likely to divest from Tel Aviv.

Middle East Tensions - Latest Updates

War On Gaza

As Israel continues its incursion into the occupied West Bank region, a total of 33 Palestinians have been killed. As per the health ministry, the death toll has only increased as Israel intensifies its operations across the territory.

Despite agreeing to a three-day pause for urgent polio vaccinations across Gaza, Israel has continues its attacks cross the city. As per ground reports, "active warzones" remain, especially outside the campaign areas for polio vaccines for children.

As the war rages on, Israelis also expressed their discontent with Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the killing of six hostages by Hamas militants, Netanyahu has been accused not abandoning the remaining hostages. Opposition leader Benny Gantz has also accused the prime minister of putting his own interests before the country's needs.

Norway Looks To Divest

Meanwhile, Norway's wealth fund is looking to divest companies which have aided Israel during the war against Gaza and its territories. As per a Reuters report, the 1.4 trillion dollar wealth fund may divest shares of those companies which have provided Israel with the funds to continue its bombardment on the lines of "unethical corporate behaviour".

Reuters further added that a letter to the finance ministry has been sent by the Council on Ethics, however, the number of divestment is expected to be small.

US Charges Hamas Leaders With "Terrorism"

The United States continues to show support as an ally for Israel. As the war in Gaza nears one year of fighting, Washington has laid charges of terrorism against Hamas and its leaders.

As per the official document from the Justice Department, Six Hamas leaders including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late leader Ismail Haniyeh, have been named in the chargesheet. The leaders have been accused of "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death."

Other Hamas officials such as Khaled Meshaal, Ali Baraka, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Isa have also been charged.

The Hamas leaders have been charged with seven counts which include conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, conspiracy to murder US nationals and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction.

War Threat With Iran Looms

The threat of an attack by Iran continues to loom over Israel for the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

However, the international community continues to rally against more war and has urged both Israel and Iran to maintain restraint.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  2. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  3. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
  5. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking Points From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
Football News
  1. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  2. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
  3. Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United
  4. Argentina Captaincy 'Still Belongs' To Messi, Says De Paul
  5. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  3. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  4. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  5. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
  2. Air India Flight From Delhi To Visakhapatnam Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
  3. AP, Telangana Monsoon Fury: 33 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents; Relief Measures Stepped Up In Both States
  4. Diary: Let Bilkis Be
  5. Gudiya's Story: Of Dreams Lost In The Forest Trail
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
  3. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Highlights: With Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics And Deepthi Jeevanji's Bronze, India Surpass Tokyo Medal Tally