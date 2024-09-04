Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel

As tensions flare up in the Middle East region yet again, the United States has shown support for Israel and announced "terrorism" and other criminal charges against Hamas and its leaders such as Yahya Sinwar for the October 7, 2023 attacks.
Furthermore, as Israel continues its bombardment in Gaza Strip, Norway and many Norwegian companies are likely to divest from Tel Aviv.
Middle East Tensions - Latest Updates
War On Gaza
As Israel continues its incursion into the occupied West Bank region, a total of 33 Palestinians have been killed. As per the health ministry, the death toll has only increased as Israel intensifies its operations across the territory.
Despite agreeing to a three-day pause for urgent polio vaccinations across Gaza, Israel has continues its attacks cross the city. As per ground reports, "active warzones" remain, especially outside the campaign areas for polio vaccines for children.
As the war rages on, Israelis also expressed their discontent with Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the killing of six hostages by Hamas militants, Netanyahu has been accused not abandoning the remaining hostages. Opposition leader Benny Gantz has also accused the prime minister of putting his own interests before the country's needs.
Norway Looks To Divest
Meanwhile, Norway's wealth fund is looking to divest companies which have aided Israel during the war against Gaza and its territories. As per a Reuters report, the 1.4 trillion dollar wealth fund may divest shares of those companies which have provided Israel with the funds to continue its bombardment on the lines of "unethical corporate behaviour".
Reuters further added that a letter to the finance ministry has been sent by the Council on Ethics, however, the number of divestment is expected to be small.
US Charges Hamas Leaders With "Terrorism"
The United States continues to show support as an ally for Israel. As the war in Gaza nears one year of fighting, Washington has laid charges of terrorism against Hamas and its leaders.
As per the official document from the Justice Department, Six Hamas leaders including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late leader Ismail Haniyeh, have been named in the chargesheet. The leaders have been accused of "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death."
Other Hamas officials such as Khaled Meshaal, Ali Baraka, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Isa have also been charged.
The Hamas leaders have been charged with seven counts which include conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, conspiracy to murder US nationals and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction.
War Threat With Iran Looms
The threat of an attack by Iran continues to loom over Israel for the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
However, the international community continues to rally against more war and has urged both Israel and Iran to maintain restraint.