International

Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution

Israel is open to negotiating Gaza-Egypt border control after the war, while tensions rise over food distribution and Norway’s review of Israeli investments. Check out the latest updates.

Israel-Hamas war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP
info_icon

US Justice Department on Tuesday announced charges against six senior leaders of Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, which on October 7 last year carried out a surprise rampage into Israeli territory from all directions and began what it called ‘Operation Al Aqsa Flood’ against the country, sparking the deadliest conflict between the two sides. The charges announced by the US include terrorism and conspiracy to kill Americans.

This move follows the recent deaths of six hostages, including an Israeli-American citizen, in the Gaza Strip. The US government is taking a strong stance against the militant group amid ongoing violence.

Israel’s Plans For Food Distribution In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled plans on Wednesday to take control of food distribution in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu accused Hamas of commandeering humanitarian aid and exploiting it for their own benefit by charging inflated prices to Gaza’s residents. He argued that by taking control of food distribution, Israel aims to prevent Hamas from using aid as a tool to maintain their power and influence in the region.

Netanyahu clarified that Israel does not intend to govern Gaza but wants to prevent Hamas from benefiting from the aid meant for civilians. The exact details of how this control will be implemented remain uncertain. It is not clear whether Israeli forces will directly manage aid distribution or if international organisations will continue their work under Israeli supervision.

Israel Open To Negotiating Gaza-Egypt Border

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer announced that Israel is open to negotiating control over the Gaza-Egypt border area, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, after the ongoing war with Hamas concludes. Dermer explained that while Israel is willing to discuss the border's future, it insists on maintaining a military presence to prevent Hamas from re-arming during a proposed truce.

The Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometre strip along the Gaza-Egypt border, is a critical point of contention in ceasefire negotiations. The US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for several months, but no agreement has been reached so far.

Dermer emphasised that Israel's government is eager to reach a deal but will not agree to terms that could jeopardise the security of its citizens. The negotiations are complicated by various regional disputes and the ongoing conflict's impact on international relations.

Norway’s Wealth Fund Considers Excluding More Israeli Companies

Norway’s ethics council for its $1.7-trillion sovereign wealth fund is considering expanding the list of Israeli companies excluded from its investments. The council is reviewing its holdings in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel’s military actions in the West Bank.

The fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), currently holds shares in approximately 77 Israeli companies, valued at about $1.5 billion. The ethics council has previously excluded nine companies due to their activities in the West Bank, and it may recommend removing additional companies from its investment portfolio.

The council’s review is influenced by a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion, which criticised Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and called for compensation for displaced Palestinians. The ethics council's recommendations, if adopted, could lead to further exclusions of Israeli firms from the fund.

Reactions And Ongoing Conflicts

The conflict has elicited varied responses from the international community. Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, have criticised Israel’s stance on the Gaza border and expressed solidarity with Egypt. The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for an end to the escalation and cautioned against actions that could further destabilise the region.

In contrast, Egypt has denied allegations of arms smuggling to Hamas and has maintained that it is committed to preventing such activities. The ongoing conflict continues to be a divisive issue in global politics, with significant implications for regional stability and international relations.

Successful Polio Vaccination Campaign In Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the first phase of a major polio vaccination campaign in Gaza has been completed successfully. From September 1 to 3, nearly 200,000 children in central Gaza received their initial dose of the vaccine. This effort comes after the first polio case in 25 years was confirmed, amid ongoing conflict and deteriorating living conditions in the region.

The campaign, which aims to vaccinate over 640,000 children, saw the participation of over 2,200 health workers. Future phases will focus on southern and northern Gaza, with a follow-up vaccination planned in about four weeks. The WHO emphasizes the need for at least 90% coverage to control the spread of polio both within Gaza and to neighboring areas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  2. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
  3. England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
  5. BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jordan Veretout Moves To Ligue 1 Side Lyon From Marseille
  2. Marcus Rashford Should Have Left Manchester United To Reignite England Career, Says Alan Shearer
  3. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  4. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  5. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Don't You Remember My Story?
  2. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  3. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  4. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  5. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  3. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
  4. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
  5. PM Modi Aims For 'Many Singapores' In India - Details On What He Said And On Key MoUs Signed
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Archers Harvinder-Pooja In Quarter-Finals Soon; Simran Qualifies For Athletics Final