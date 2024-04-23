Middle East Crisis: Hezbollah Launches Overnight Rocket Barrage On Israeli Military Installation | Details

The tensions in Middle East continue to escalate as militant group Hezbollah last night launched a rocket attack at an Israeli headquarters situated in Israel’s northern side. The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following the former’s assault on Palestine where thousands reportedly have been killed, following Hamas’s audacious attack on Israel on October 7 last year.
Hezbollah, an armed group based in Lebanon that is funded financially and militarily by Iran launched a barrage of rockets at an Israeli army headquarters in northern Israel last night.
Later, the group in a statement said it launched the rocket attack on the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at Ein Zeitim Base. Hezbollah claimed it launched "dozens" of Katyusha rockets on the Israeli Army.
The attack is said to be launched allegedly in response to Israeli incursions into southern Lebanese villages, including recent strikes on Srifa, Odaisseh, and Rab Tlatin, as reported by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).
Israel’s Army has said it identified approximately 35 rocket launches originating from Lebanon into the Ein Zeitim area. However, it said there were no causalities in the attack. It said the attack was retaliated by targeting the sources of the rocket fire.
There have been heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah recently with reports saying casualties have mounted on both sides. In Lebanon, reportedly at least 376 people, predominantly Hezbollah fighters, have been killed, alongside 70 civilians. On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and eight civilians have died, reports said.
Tensions between Israel and Iran are at a heightened state, with Tehran issuing a stern warning in response to recent provocations.
After the recent incidents near the Iranian city of Isfahan, where explosions were heard in what is believed to be an Israeli strike, Iran has denounced the attack as "vexatious and malicious".
Iran added its air defence successfully thwarted the assault, which involved "a small flying object and micro air vehicle".
Earlier, on Sunday rockets originating from northern Iraq were launched at a military installation in Syria that houses a coalition led by the United States.
Hamas' unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people while Israel's retaliation has so far killed at least 34,151 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, as per reports.