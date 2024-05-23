International

Mexico Stage Collapse: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally

At least six people have died after strong winds caused a stage in northern Mexico to collapse. The incident took place in a suburb of Monterrey during an election rally for presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

AP
Mexico State Collapse: 6 Dead, 50 Injured Photo: AP
info_icon

As per Samuel Garcia, the governor of Nuevo Leon, the death toll has increased to six and around 50 people have been injured.

Following the collapse, \soldiers, police and other officials were deployed on the scene and roamed the grounds of the park to find the anyone who had been trapped due to the collapse

Dramatic visuals of the stage collapse surfaced on social media shortly after the incident occurred.

In the video, the tent can be seen collapsing due to strong winds, also bringing down the stage lights set up for the election rally.

Watch the video here

The presidential candidate Jorge Maynez, who was on stage during the collapse, managed to escape to safety.

The state governor has urged locals and residents to stay indoors owing to the strong winds and storm like weather.

"If you can, avoid going out because there are storms and atypical winds. I will keep you informed," he wrote on X.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also sent his condolences to the victims and offered “hugs to family members, friends of the victims and political supporters”.

