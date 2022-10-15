Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

MEA Refers To Govt's Statement In Parliament On Bringing Back Kohinoor From UK

India indicated on Friday that it will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom.

Kohinoor
Kohinoor PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:44 am

India indicated on Friday that it will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom.

The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, reignited the demand in India to bring back the Kohinoor.

Asked about the demand, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to the government's response on the issue in Parliament a few years ago.

"My understanding is that the government of India responded to it in Parliament a few years ago. We have said that we have been raising this matter from time to time with the UK government and we will continue to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter," he said.

The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Maharajah Duleep Singh.

It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937.

There were speculative reports in the British media about the possibility of Camilla wearing the Kohinoor diamond when she is crowned Queen Consort at a ceremony on May 6 next year.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a significant number of Twitter users in India demanded the return of the Kohinoor to India.

Related stories

Will Britain's Queen Consort Camilla Wear The Kohinoor Crown After King Charles' Coronation?

Free Screening Of 'Other Kohinoors, The Rocks Of Hyderabad' On September 4

Won't Trade Asian Cup Goal Even For Kohinoor Diamond: Anirudh Thapa

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Bring Back The Kohinoor UK Government Britain's Longest-reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi One Of The Largest Diamonds In The World United Kingdom
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC