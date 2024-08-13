International

'Mauritius Doesn't Permit Shell Companies': FSC Denies Hindenburg's Allegations Against SEBI Chief

FSC which is the integrated regulator for the non-bank financial services sector and global business, denied SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's offshore fund being registered in Mauritius.

Hindenburg Research
Hindenburg Research Photo: X
info_icon

The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the controversial offshore fund according to the Hindenburg Research in its allegations against the SEBI chief is not registered in Mauritius.

They also stated that Mauritius does not allow the creation of shell companies.

In the statement, FSC acknowledged that the Hindenburg report mentioned "Mauritius-based shell entities" and called Mauritius a "tax haven."

FSC which is the integrated regulator for the non-bank financial services sector and global business, denied the fund being registered in Mauritius.

FSC also said the legislative framework in Mauritius does not permit the creation of shell companies.

Their statement further read, "The report of Hindenburg has further cited 'IPE Plus Fund' is a small offshore Mauritius Fund and 'IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius'. We wish to clarify that IPE Plus Fund and IPE Plus Fund 1 are not licensees of the FSC and are not domiciled in Mauritius."

"Mauritius has a robust framework for global business companies. All global business companies licensed by the FSC have to meet substance requirements on an ongoing basis as per section 71 of the Financial Services Act, which is strictly monitored by the FSC," the FSC said.

FSC stated that Mauritius strictly complies with international best practices and has been rated as compliant with the standards of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"As per the peer review conducted by the OECD Forum on Harmful Tax Practices, the OECD is satisfied that Mauritius does not have any harmful features in its tax regimes, thus recognising Mauritius as a well-regulated, transparent and compliant jurisdiction. Therefore, Mauritius cannot be termed as a tax haven," it added.

Background

Hindenburg on Saturday alleged that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband opened an account in 2015 with a wealth management firm in Singapore to invest an undisclosed sum of money in a Mauritius-registered offshoot of a Bermuda-based fund.

The Mauritian fund was run by an Adani director and its ultimate parent was the vehicle used by two Adani associates to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices, said PTI.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  2. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  3. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  4. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  5. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
Football News
  1. EPL Transfers: Crystal Palace Chairman Only Willing To Sell Marc Guehi For 'Superstar Money'
  2. Late Goals Propel Mother's International School To Subroto Cup Junior Girls Title
  3. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
  4. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  5. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  2. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  3. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  4. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC’s Reminder In Anti-terror Cases, Says ‘Bail Is Rule, Jail Is Exception’
  2. Delhi: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Rain In Next 2 Days; PWD Receives 27 Waterlogging Complaints
  3. 'No Legal Right': Bombay HC Says Sperm Or Egg Donor Cannot Claim To Be Biological Parent Of Child
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Udhampur Forest Near Patnitop
  5. BJP Slams 'Do Ladke' Of UP, Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Covering Up For Criminals
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. Bangladesh: In First Statement Since Ouster, Hasina Condoles Deaths, Condemns Insult To Mujibur
  2. Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP To Hold Sit-in Across Country For 2 Days
  3. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  4. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  5. Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone