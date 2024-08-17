International

Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament, Blood On Floor As MPs Engage In Fistfight

The altercation began when Ahmet Sik, a representative from the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), called members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party a 'terrorist organisation'.

Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament
Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament | Photo: X Screengrab
info_icon

A heated debate in the Turkish parliament erupted into a physical brawl on Friday, with lawmakers from opposing parties clashing over the case of a jailed opposition deputy.

The altercation began when Ahmet Sik, a representative from the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), called members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party a "terrorist organisation" while speaking at the podium. He was immediately approached and attacked by a lawmaker from the ruling party.

Televised footage showed a subsequent scuffle involving dozens of deputies, a female lawmaker was struck, leaving drops of blood on steps leading to the speaker's lectern. Another opposition member was also reportedly injured. Physical tussles are not uncommon among Turkey's lawmakers.

Watch the video here:

The extraordinary session of parliament was called to debate the case of Can Atalay, a TIP deputy elected from prison last year. He had been sentenced the previous year to 18 years' imprisonment for his role in anti-government protests in 2013, which challenged the rule of Erdogan, then Turkey's prime minister.

Since being elected, Atalay has been fighting to take his seat in parliament, which comes with immunity from prosecution and would see him released from Marmara prison. He has said he would return to prison once his term ends.

He has achieved successful rulings from the Constitutional Court, however, lower courts ignored these rulings. This sparked a judicial crisis and inflamed a sense of injustice among his supporters.

Opposition parties demanded a special session to discuss Atalay's case, leading to Friday's heated debate. The TIP has accused the government of trying to silence opposition voices and undermine the rule of law.

The conviction of Atalay and seven other defendants in the Gezi Park case has led to widespread criticism from human rights groups and lawyers. The European Court of Human Rights has twice called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was jailed for life without parole in the same case.

Amnesty International's Turkey office said on Friday: "Atalay's personal freedom and security, as well as his right to be elected, which the Constitutional Court ruled to have been violated, should be restored."

The parliamentary session resumed after three hours, with both Sik and his assailant accepting reprimands from the parliament's speaker. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2024 Cancelled Amid Protests In Kolkata; Check Potential Venue
  2. European Football Season 2024-25 Kicks Off: Glimpses From Opening Day Fixtures
  3. Football Transfer: Premier League Club Nottingham Forest Welcome Paraguay International Ramon Sosa
  4. Le Havre Vs Paris Saint-Germain: PSG Boss Luis Enrique Reveals Details On Ramos' Opening Day Injury
  5. Leicester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Hails ‘Top Pro’ Solanke Ahead Of Season Opener
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  2. Bihar: Part Of Bridge Over Ganges Collapses In Khagaria; Nitish Govt Blamed
  3. Rape And Protests But What Happens When The Din Dies Down?
  4. ‘Hang The Rapists': Bangladeshi Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor
  5. Maharashtra Govt Launches Ladki Bahin Scheme; Women To Get Rs 1,500 Per Month | How To Apply?
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  3. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  4. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
World News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 650 People Killed In Recent Unrest, Says UN Report
  3. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  4. Interim Government In Bangladesh Committed To Hold Free And Fair Elections: Mohammad Yunus
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know