Madagascar President Warns Of Attempted Coup As Elite Soldiers Defect To Join Anti-Government Protests

The protests, spearheaded by a Gen Z movement inspired by similar uprisings in Kenya and Nepal, erupted on September 25 in response to severe water and electricity shortages that have plagued the country. What started as demands for basic services has snowballed into widespread calls for Rajoelina's resignation, posing the most significant challenge to his leadership since his controversial reelection in 2023. The United Nations reports at least 22 deaths and over 100 injuries since the unrest began, though the government contests these figures, claiming only 12 fatalities. Security forces, including the gendarmerie, have been accused of excessive force, including live ammunition use, further fueling public outrage.