Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

As Madagascar navigates this political crisis, the international community watches closely, with implications for regional stability and the influence of youth activism in shaping global political landscapes.

A French military aircraft was reported to have landed in Sainte Marie, Madagascar, where the president was transferred and subsequently left the country. Photo: X.com
  • Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina left the country following widespread youth-led protests over power and water shortages, corruption, and poor governance.

  • The elite CAPSAT military unit defected to support demonstrators, leading to clashes with loyalist forces and boosting the momentum of the nationwide uprising.

  • The protests are part of a broader wave of youth-led movements worldwide, and the political crisis in Madagascar has drawn international attention due to potential regional stability impacts.

President Andry Rajoelina has fled Madagascar following a wave of youth-led protests that escalated into a nationwide uprising. The unrest, driven by widespread dissatisfaction over power and water shortages, corruption, and poor governance, culminated in the defection of the elite military unit CAPSAT, which had previously supported Rajoelina's rise to power.

The protests, which began on September 25, intensified after CAPSAT joined demonstrators in Antananarivo. The unit's defection led to exchanges of fire with loyalist forces and bolstered the protesters' momentum. On Sunday, a French military aircraft was reported to have landed in Sainte Marie, Madagascar, where Rajoelina was transferred and subsequently left the country.

In a televised address, Rajoelina confirmed his departure, stating he had relocated to a safe location to protect his life. He expressed defiance, vowing not to allow Madagascar to be destroyed. The opposition leader, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, confirmed the president's flight and indicated that CAPSAT's actions were a response to the people's calls, not a coup.

The protests in Madagascar are part of a broader global wave of youth-led movements, with similar uprisings occurring in countries like Nepal, Morocco, and Indonesia. These movements often utilize symbols from popular culture, such as the "One Piece" flag, to express their demands for change and challenge established political systems.

