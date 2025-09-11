Kulman Ghising Emerges As Frontrunner For Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Accoridng to Nepal Times, Ghising, widely hailed as the technocrat who ended Nepal’s crippling power cuts in 2016, has been endorsed by several Gen-Z protesters who describe him as “a patriot and everyone’s favourite.” His popularity stems from his reforms during a period when Nepal endured up to 18 hours of load-shedding daily. By redistributing electricity and tightening oversight, Ghising helped the country transition from an energy-starved to a power-secure state.