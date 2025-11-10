KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Booked For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against State Institutions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur booked under PECA for alleged false, misleading, and derogatory statements against state institutions, per Islamabad police complaint.
Case filed at Islamabad's Shahzad Town police station under sections for cyber terrorism and defamation, Gandapur accused of targeting military and judiciary in speeches.
PTI condemns it as "fascist attack" on free speech; Gandapur vows to continue criticism, calling it retaliation for demanding provincial rights.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for making "false, misleading and derogatory statements" against state institutions.
An FIR was registered against Gandapur at Islamabad's Shahzad Town police station following a complaint by a citizen, accusing the CM of cyber terrorism and defaming state organs through social media and public speeches.
Gandapur, a close aide of Imran Khan, has been vocal against the military establishment and federal government, alleging interference in provincial affairs and demanding release of PTI founder. Recent speeches criticized "institutions" for "rigging" and "abductions."
PTI termed the FIR "state fascism," with spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram saying: "Booking an elected CM for criticism is murder of democracy." Gandapur responded on X: "We will not bow to pressure; truth will prevail."
No arrest warrant issued yet; Gandapur enjoys CM immunity, but case escalates tensions amid PTI's November 24 Islamabad march call. Police say investigation underway, with digital evidence being collected.
This is the latest in a series of PECA cases against PTI leaders, including Imran Khan and Shahbaz Gill. Critics call it tool to silence dissent, while government defends as action against "hate speech."